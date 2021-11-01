Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 203,634 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 203,634 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Delek US were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Delek US by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 142.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 205,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DK opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

