Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 61,385 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,385 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.51 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.