Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 12.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Otter Tail stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.