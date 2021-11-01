Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 393 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.54% of Dycom Industries worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 71.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 49.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $79.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

