Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Declines By 45.2%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the September 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STIM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,463,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1,940.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after buying an additional 1,248,029 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,974,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 257.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.