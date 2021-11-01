Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Drops By 33.8%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.55 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,971,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 372,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 8,183,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

