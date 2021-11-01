BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 259,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $829.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $1,776,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

TCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

