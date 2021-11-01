Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Decreases By 45.2%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the September 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 526,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on STIM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.56. Neuronetics has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $22.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $3,691,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $4,347,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

