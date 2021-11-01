SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Down 45.6% in October

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the September 30th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other SigmaTron International news, EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $69,832.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $76,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,055 shares of company stock valued at $270,443. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

