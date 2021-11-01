YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Update

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the September 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE YPF opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 341,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 56.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

