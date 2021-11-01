Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

