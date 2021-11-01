Amyris (AMRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Amyris to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Amyris has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, analysts expect Amyris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amyris alerts:

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.23. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amyris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Amyris worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.