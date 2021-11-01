The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.10.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $19.34 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock valued at $227,783,487 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.