A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 592,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202,188 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $42,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 201.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $17,639,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

