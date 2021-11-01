AQR Capital Management LLC Has $44.59 Million Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $44,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TV opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

