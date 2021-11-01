Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Columbia Sportswear worth $56,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $4,811,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

COLM stock opened at $103.84 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average is $101.83.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

