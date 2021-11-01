CNH Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) by 174.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,220 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCAQ. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,818,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

HCAQ opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

