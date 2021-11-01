POLKARARE (PRARE) Trading 10% Higher This Week

POLKARARE (CURRENCY:PRARE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One POLKARARE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 10% higher against the dollar. POLKARARE has a total market cap of $861,303.45 and $171,088.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00073004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00072157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00101676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,078.54 or 1.00070847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.87 or 0.06994268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022266 BTC.

About POLKARARE

POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare

Buying and Selling POLKARARE

