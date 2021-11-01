Snowball (SNOB) Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $217,261.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Snowball has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00073004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00072157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00101676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,078.54 or 1.00070847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.87 or 0.06994268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022266 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,005,164 coins and its circulating supply is 8,553,473 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

