Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

VEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000.

Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $17.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91. Vine Energy has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

