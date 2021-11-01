Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Accel Entertainment has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.23. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,749 shares of company stock worth $2,252,202. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 68.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

