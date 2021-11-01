$1.66 EPS Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.72. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

IBP stock opened at $127.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.85. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

