Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THRX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of THRX stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

