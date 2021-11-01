RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CFO Robert Qutub Buys 3,400 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of RNR opened at $141.80 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.48.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.
