RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CFO Robert Qutub Buys 3,400 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RNR opened at $141.80 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

