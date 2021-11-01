Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,346 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in NiSource by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

