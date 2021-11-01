Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 129.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

