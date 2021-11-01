Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,536 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is 142.65%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

