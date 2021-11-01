First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 125,482 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,482 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $46,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. CLSA cut their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

BILI opened at $73.30 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.