Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,525 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.43% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $61,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.