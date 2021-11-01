California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,712 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $31,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after acquiring an additional 212,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Celanese by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,154,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE stock opened at $161.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.37 and a fifty-two week high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.