Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $32,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

