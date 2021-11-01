California State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.97 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Nasdaq worth $34,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,245,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,328,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,206. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $209.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

