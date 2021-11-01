Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.69 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 150.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $329,752,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,173,000 after purchasing an additional 488,646 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.