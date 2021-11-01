Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.