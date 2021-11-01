Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $2.25 Million in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $4,654,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $8,778,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 28.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $104.40 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,803,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

