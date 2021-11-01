Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,100 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 959,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Takung Art in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takung Art stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.13. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 205.07%.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

