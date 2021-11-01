Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given New $183.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $172.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $164.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $168.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.64.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.