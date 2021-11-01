RadNet (RDNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect RadNet to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. RadNet has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RadNet alerts:

RDNT opened at $31.09 on Monday. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RadNet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of RadNet worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.