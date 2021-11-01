Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declines By 25.0%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:VBF opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $82,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 150,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 46,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

