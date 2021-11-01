TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $124.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $110.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

