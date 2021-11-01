TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $124.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.
TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.
Shares of TFI International stock opened at $110.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
