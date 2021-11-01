CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Holdings Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301,894 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $114,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $89.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.58. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

