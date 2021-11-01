UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 28,466 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Waters worth $138,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Waters by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $367.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

