M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

SYF opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

