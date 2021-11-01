M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $5.82 Million Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NYSE EVH opened at $29.27 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 2.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,837 shares of company stock worth $7,973,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

