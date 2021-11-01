M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Nutanix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $830,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $34.31 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

