M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,548 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,548 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

