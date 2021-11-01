DHT (DHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.51 on Monday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DHT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 411.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of DHT worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

