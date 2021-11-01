M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.65 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $429.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.05 and its 200-day moving average is $387.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

