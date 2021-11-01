M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $6.04 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of GATX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GATX by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

GATX stock opened at $94.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.75. GATX Co. has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.