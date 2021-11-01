Clarus (CLAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Clarus to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of CLAR opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.20 million, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Clarus has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clarus stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 333.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Clarus worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.